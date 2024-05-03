Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries on press freedom

Reading time: 2 mins
Media News
Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries on press freedom
Picture of journalists covering an event used to illustrate the report
Kehinde OGUNYALE
Kehinde OGUNYALE

THE latest data on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

By this, Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested. However, the 2024 figure is lower than the 123rd position the country had in 2023. 

The ranking assed several indicators such as political, legislative, economic, social and security indices. 

Read Also:

According to RSF, “The level of governmental interference in the news media in Nigeria is significant. It can involve pressure, harassment of journalists and media outlets, and even censorship. This interference is even stronger during electoral campaigns. Addressing political issues in a balanced way can also be difficult, depending on the media outlet’s owner. To a large extent, government officials have a say in the appointment and dismissal of media officials, whether in the public or private sector.”

On the legal framework, RSF said that Nigeria’s constitution protects freedom of expression and opinion, but many laws’ provisions make it possible to obstruct journalists’ work.

Some of these laws are the laws on cybercrime, anti-terrorism, state secrets, and the penal code. 

2024 Press Freedom Index
2024 Press Freedom Index

For the economic and socio-cultural context, the ranking showed that while there are many media outlets in the country, poor remuneration makes journalists vulnerable to corruption.

It added that media outlets in the county have also been the targets of attacks based on religion, gender, or ethnicity.

On security, RSF said, “In recent years, most of West Africa’s violent attacks, arbitrary detentions, and shooting of journalists have taken place in Nigeria, especially during the country’s electoral periods. Nearly 20 journalists and media outlets were attacked during the general elections in February and March 2023. 

“Crimes committed against journalists continue to go unpunished, even when the perpetrators are known or apprehended. There is almost no state mechanism for protection. The authorities keep journalists under close surveillance and do not hesitate to threaten them.”


     

     

    However, according to the ranking, the top five safest countries for journalists are Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and Finland. On the other hand, the countries unsafe for journalists are Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran. 

    In West Africa, countries like Benin socred 89, Togo ranked 113th, Ghana ranked 50th, Ivory Coast ranked 53rd, Niger ranked 80th, Burkina Faso ranked 86th and Liberia 60th. 

    Others include Mali: 114th, Guinea: 78th, Guinea Bussau: 92nd, Serria Leone: 64th and Senegal: 94th. 

    The ICIR reported several attacks on the media including its journalists while carrying out their responsibility. 

    Kehinde OGUNYALE

    Kehinde Ogunyale tells stories by using data to hold power into account. You can send him a mail at [email protected] or Twitter: Prof_KennyJames

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.