Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries on press freedom

THE latest data on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

By this, Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested. However, the 2024 figure is lower than the 123rd position the country had in 2023.

The ranking assed several indicators such as political, legislative, economic, social and security indices.

Read Also:

According to RSF, “The level of governmental interference in the news media in Nigeria is significant. It can involve pressure, harassment of journalists and media outlets, and even censorship. This interference is even stronger during electoral campaigns. Addressing political issues in a balanced way can also be difficult, depending on the media outlet’s owner. To a large extent, government officials have a say in the appointment and dismissal of media officials, whether in the public or private sector.”

On the legal framework, RSF said that Nigeria’s constitution protects freedom of expression and opinion, but many laws’ provisions make it possible to obstruct journalists’ work.

Some of these laws are the laws on cybercrime, anti-terrorism, state secrets, and the penal code.

For the economic and socio-cultural context, the ranking showed that while there are many media outlets in the country, poor remuneration makes journalists vulnerable to corruption.

It added that media outlets in the county have also been the targets of attacks based on religion, gender, or ethnicity.

On security, RSF said, “In recent years, most of West Africa’s violent attacks, arbitrary detentions, and shooting of journalists have taken place in Nigeria, especially during the country’s electoral periods. Nearly 20 journalists and media outlets were attacked during the general elections in February and March 2023.

“Crimes committed against journalists continue to go unpunished, even when the perpetrators are known or apprehended. There is almost no state mechanism for protection. The authorities keep journalists under close surveillance and do not hesitate to threaten them.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





However, according to the ranking, the top five safest countries for journalists are Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and Finland. On the other hand, the countries unsafe for journalists are Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran.

In West Africa, countries like Benin socred 89, Togo ranked 113th, Ghana ranked 50th, Ivory Coast ranked 53rd, Niger ranked 80th, Burkina Faso ranked 86th and Liberia 60th.

Others include Mali: 114th, Guinea: 78th, Guinea Bussau: 92nd, Serria Leone: 64th and Senegal: 94th.

The ICIR reported several attacks on the media including its journalists while carrying out their responsibility.