$8 verification fee: Former executive says Twitter will lose its magic

Lama Queen Godoz
Twitter's Former Executive, Brandon Borrman. Source: Mozilla
A FORMER executive has said the monthly $8 (£7) fee for blue tick will make Twitter lose its “magic”.

The former global communications head, Brandon Borrman told the BBC that globally all users had equal voices on the platform.

Borrman added that the verification fee and its optimized visibility would “stratify” the platform. He expressed concerns about how the new CEO would drive revenue generation.

“If charging for the blue tick was the fairest way to do it, I think Twitter probably would have done it a while ago.

“$8 might seem like nothing to a lot of people – but it’s quite substantial for most people around the world,” Borrman said.

The former executive said if users want to spend money to amplify their voice, it is great.

Borrman is currently working at the not-for-profit web organization Mozilla, after spending three and a half years with Twitter which he left in June 2021.

The former Twitter executive said he was happy to have left the company before Elon Musk’s acquisition.

“Elon obviously has a particular way he likes to manage and approach things that’s quite different from the way Twitter has been managed in the past.

“There’s a lot of people who are in ‘wait-and-see’ mode.” he said.

Some media reports allege that Musk may fire many of the company’s employees.

Lama Queen Godoz
