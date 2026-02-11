80 passengers escape death as Arik Air plane makes emergency landing in Benin

AN ARIK Air Boeing 737-700 flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt was forced to divert to Benin Airport on Wednesday after the crew reported a loud bang from one of the plane’s engines.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) later confirmed that the incident caused “significant damage” to the affected engine.

Arik Air’s spokesperson, Adebanjo Ola, said in a statement that the aircraft, registered 5N-MJF, was operating from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, to Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, when the incident occurred.

He added, “The aircraft was on its descent to Port Harcourt when the operating crew heard a loud bang on the left engine. As a precautionary measure, the crew made a safe diversion to Benin.”

All 80 passengers and crew were evacuated safely upon landing in Benin, with no injuries reported. “There were no injuries to passengers and crew as all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked. Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destination,” the airline stated.

Apologising for the disruption, Arik Air reassured travelers that safety remained its top priority.

The NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed the flight experienced an engine anomaly midair. She explained that unusual indications were detected on one engine, leading to a precautionary shutdown and diversion to the nearest suitable airport.

“In accordance with established safety procedures, the flight crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport, Benin. The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No injuries have been reported,” she stated.

The bureau has initiated a full investigation following international standards under ICAO Annex 13. Preliminary checks at Benin Airport revealed major damage to the engine based on visual inspection.

“A preliminary assessment team is en route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information,” NSIB said.

According to the bureau, a preliminary report will be available within 30 days, with the final report released after the investigation is completed.