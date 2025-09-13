Air Peace refutes NSIB’s positive alcohol test result on staff

Air Peace has disputed a report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) against two of its staff, alleging they tested positive for alcohol and a hard drug.

The NSIB stated that both crew members returned positive results for alcohol and marijuana following a runway incursion involving their flight on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The Air Peace aircraft reportedly veered off the runway while attempting to land at Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to the Bureau, the plane touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold—far beyond the recommended touchdown zone—and eventually stopped 209 metres into the clearway.

While all on board disembarked safely, the incident raised immediate safety concerns.

The preliminary report NSIB, signed by its Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, and released on Friday, September 12, disclosed that toxicological tests carried out on the flight crew returned positive results.

According to the report, alcohol was detected in the systems of the crew. In contrast, one cabin crew member tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in cannabis, commonly known as “Indian hemp.”

“Initial toxicological tests conducted on the flight crew revealed positive results for certain substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption.

A cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. These results are being reviewed under the human performance and safety management components of the investigation,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the Toxicological test was conducted on the flight crew at the Rivers State Hospital Management, Department of Medical Laboratory, Port Harcourt, on July 13, 2025, and they tested positive for certain substances.

Toxicological screening conducted post-incident revealed: captain and first officer: tested positive for Ethyl Glucuronide, indicating recent alcohol consumption.

In its reaction to the preliminary report, Air Peace said it had not received any official notification from the NSIB regarding the findings, even more than a month after the incident.

The airline added that the alcohol tests on the crew were conducted less than an hour after the event.

“As a responsible airline, we place utmost priority on safety, transparency and compliance. It is important to set the record straight,” it stated in the official reaction.

“Air Peace conducts frequent alcohol and drug tests on our crew. We have a very strict alcohol use policy that is stricter than the 8 hours before the flight as provided in the regulations. Drug use is a no-no,” it added.

Air Peace clarified that the captain of the affected flight was suspended from duty for failing to follow Crew Resource Management principles and ignoring a go-around call from his co-pilot, not for testing positive for alcohol, as the NSIB has yet to officially communicate such results.

The airline noted that the co-pilot, who had advised a go-around, had been cleared by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and reinstated, stressing that any involvement with drugs or alcohol would have prevented his return to active duty.

Air Peace added that if the captain did test positive, it would warrant stricter and more frequent alcohol and drug testing, alongside enhanced Crew Resource Management training, rigorous fitness-for-duty checks, and tougher internal monitoring to uphold its zero-tolerance safety policy.

NSIB Director-General, Alex Badeh, dismissed the airline’s allegations, noting that such reactions were expected from those directly involved.

He explained that the Bureau has published numerous preliminary reports in the past and stressed that the toxicology tests were officially conducted by the Rivers State Hospital Management, not the NSIB.

He further disclosed that both blood and urine samples were taken on July 13, with results released the following day.