Again, Emirates suspends Nigerian flights over diplomatic row

Business and EconomyNews
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Fly Emirates Airline

EMIRATES AIRLINES has suspended flights between Nigeria and Dubai effective December 13, 2021.

The airline, in a travel update published on its website, said flights would be halted until the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigerian authorities sorted out the ongoing diplomatic issue.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Friday, limited Emirates Airlines flights from 21 weekly frequencies to one after the UAE granted Air Peace only one slot to operate into  Sharjah International Airport, even though it sought three weekly passenger flight frequencies.

The statement on Emirates airlines read, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.

“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021 are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja

“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

The foreign carrier, however,  apologised for inconveniences caused, vowing to reinstate services once restrictions were lifted by the Nigerian authorities.

The two countries have been at daggers drawn over COVID-19 tests for more than three months now. The UAE has failed to renew work permits of Nigerians in the country owing to the diplomatic row.

 

Again, Emirates suspends Nigerian flights over diplomatic row

