33.1 C
Abuja

FG reduces Emirates flights as UAE continues anti-Nigeria policies

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Fly Emirates Airline

Related

2mins read

THE Federal Government has reduced the flight frequencies of Emirates Airlines into Nigeria from 21 flights to one per week.

This is coming exactly eight days after Emirates was granted approval to resume flights to Abuja and Lagos.

In a letter signed by the Director-General of the NCAA Musa Nuhu on Friday, the agency said that the Ministry of Aviation initially approved a Winter Flight schedule of 21 flight frequencies into Nigeria for the foreign carrier. That flight schedule was to two major airports in Nigeria: Lagos, 14 and Abuja, seven.

Despite this approval, Air Peace, the only Nigerian airline that operates flights to Sharjah International Airport, was only granted one flight frequency even though it sought three weekly passenger flight frequencies. This action forced the hand of Nigeria to reciprocate the gesture.

The memo read, “Following the lifting of the ban on Emirates Airline passenger flights to Nigeria by the Government, the UAE based airline applied to Federal Ministry of Aviation for approval of its Winter Flight Schedule.

“The requested schedule consisted of twenty-one (21) weekly passenger flight frequencies to Nigeria, comprising of two daily flights to Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos and one daily flight to Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation graciously approved the Winter Schedule as requested without any hindrance or arrival slots requirements in the spirit and intent of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and UAE.

- Advertisement -

“Air Peace Airlines, the only Nigerian airline that operates passenger flights to Sharjah International Airport in UAE, requested for three (3) weekly passenger flight frequencies and was granted only one (1) weekly passenger flight frequency. The Director-General of General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) attributed this action to non-availability of arrival slots at Sharjah International Airport.”

The NCAA explained that the bilateral air agreement between both countries was based on the principle of reciprocity for transparency and fairness to both sides.

It also stated that the DG NCAA held a series of meetings with his GCAA (UAE) counterpart at the sidelines of the ICAO Air Negotiation Conference (ICAN) in Bogota, Columbia, which all ended in stalemate.

The ICIR learnt that this decision would take effect from December 12, 2021, as Emirates Airlines would only operate into Abuja just once weekly on Thursdays, while its Lagos flight was suspended.

The UAE has continued to implement anti-Nigeria’s policies since its flights were suspended by the Ministry of Aviation some months ago over COVID-19 test disagreements.

Up till now, many Nigerians whose work permits have expired in the country are yet to get renewals despite the UAE’s denial.

Taofeek Adejare (not real name), who is based in the UAE but does not want to give his real name for fear of being victimised, told The ICIR that nothing had changed despite discussions between Nigeria and UAE as many Nigerians were begging in the streets and out of job due to UAE’s refusal to renew their work permits.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

FG reduces Emirates flights as UAE continues anti-Nigeria policies

THE Federal Government has reduced the flight frequencies of Emirates Airlines into Nigeria from...
Featured News

Yuletide: Police informant warns traders of imminent bomb blast in Ariaria market

THERE is a growing panic in Ariaria Market, Aba, Abia State, over a possible...
News

CSOs to Buhari: Be sincere, courageous in fight against corruption

ICPC says it recovered assets worth N82.5 billion in one year A coalition of civil...
Breaking News

Iyorchia Ayu sworn in as PDP national chairman

A FORMER Senate President Iyorchia Ayu was on December 10 sworn in as national...
National News

High number of absentees worries House of Reps leadership

THE high number of absentees in the House of Representatives is becoming a great...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleYuletide: Police informant warns traders of imminent bomb blast in Ariaria market

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.