Emirates to resume flights to Lagos, Abuja December 5

Joseph OLAOLUWA
EMIRATES Nigeria has disclosed it would resume flights from Nigeria to Dubai from December 5, 2021. 

This is coming six days after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, revealed that the foreign carrier has met all travel conditions to operate flights to Abuja and Lagos.

In a statement titled, ‘Emirates restores services to Nigeria’ that the airline forwarded to our correspondent on Thursday December 2, 2021 morning, its spokesperson stated that it would commence operations with five daily flights.

“Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents,” the statement read.

The airline also said it had been working hard to provide up-to-date, comprehensive travel information to its customers and speeding up processes on the ground through digital verification for Covid-19 via the IATA Travel Pass, as well as touchless check-in and biometrics processing.

Travellers from Nigeria were advised to hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken not more than 72 hours before departure from designated laboratories certified by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement added that Nigeria travellers would take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport, emphasizing the importance of passengers to meet the requirements of their destination.

