Air Peace plane skids off runway in Port Harcourt

AIR Peace has confirmed that its Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt veered off the runway after landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday morning.

In a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the airline stated that the aircraft had a runway excursion following a safe landing.

“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.”

The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage, and all passengers on board disembarked safely and calmly. No injuries were reported”, the airline said.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to safety, assuring the public that it remained dedicated to upholding the highest operational standards.

“We reassure the flying public of our unflinching commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all our operations,” the statement added.

On May 11, an Air Peace aircraft was reportedly grounded at Asaba International Airport in Delta State after striking a large antelope while taxiing on the runway. The collision severely damaged the animal and left the aircraft unable to continue operation, leading to flight delays.

Confirming the incident on his official X account, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, explained that while such incidents were typically beyond an airline’s control, they did not exempt operators from their obligations to affected passengers.