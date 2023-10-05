Abducted Benue commissioner regains freedom after 10 days

THE Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has regained freedom ten days after gunmen abducted him.

The Spokesperson to the state governor, Tersoo Kula, released this in a statement on Thursday, September 5.

According to Kula, Abo has reunited with his family in Sankara, Ukum Local Government Area, where he was kidnapped.

He claimed that no ransom was paid in securing the commissioner’s release.

“Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Governor Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr Abo’s release,” the statement reads.

According to Kula, Alia has urged criminals in Benue to leave the state. He warned that the government and security forces won’t give them a break.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene Sewuese, confirmed the Commissionr’s release in a message sent to the The ICIR.

“Yes, it is confirmed, please,’ she said.

The ICIR reported that gunmen abducted Abo on Sunday, September 24.

Reports said the abducted invaded his residence around 8:00 p.m. at his country home in Zaki Biam, Ukum LGA and whisked him away.

They reportedly arrived on four motorcycles and entered his living room, where he was with his family.

Alia swore in Abo as a commissioner on August 29, 2023.