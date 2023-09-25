Gunmen abduct commissioner in Benue, police launch probe

GUNMEN have abducted Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo.

Reports indicate that the attackers invaded his residence around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, at his country home in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of the state and whisked him away.

They reportedly arrived on four motorcycles and entered the commissioner’s living room, where he was with his family.

Abo was sworn in by the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, on August 29, 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kula Tersoo, confirmed Abo’s kidnapping.

Kula claimed the governor had instructed security personnel to secure the commissioner’s release.

“Yes, we received the unfortunate news, and the governor has already detailed security operatives to do everything possible to ensure his safe release.

“He was home with his family, children and people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike,” the CPS said.

When contacted on Monday, September 25, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene Sewuese, confirmed the incident and said the investigation was ongoing.

“Kidnap of the Commissioner of Information, Culture Tourism is confirmed. Investigation is ongoing, please,” she said.

Abo’s kidnap followed the reported kidnap of several students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State, by bandits on Friday, September 22.

The bandits invaded the private hostels of the students in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state at dawn. Sabon-Gida is a few meters away from the university.

Sources in the school disclosed to The ICIR that the bandits went away with at least 25 students, predominantly females.