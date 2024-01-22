Insecurity: Over 380 people kidnapped in Nigeria in 34 days

OVER 380 persons were kidnapped between December 1, 2023, and January 3, 2024, across Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

According to Data obtained by The ICIR from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a data bureau collecting data on the locations, dates, actors, fatalities, and types of all reported political violence and protest events worldwide, those abducted include men, women, farmers, children, and students.

The victims were taken hostage at various events that happened during the last month of 2023 and the first week of the new year, illustrating the escalating number of kidnapping cases in the country.

Affected states include Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, FCT, Kaduna, Kastina, Kogi, Lagos, Nassarawa, Ogun, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

Rising cases of Kidnapping in FCT

According to media reports, residents of Abuja experienced an upsurge in kidnapping activities towards the end of 2023, and it continued into the new year.

Residents of the Bwari area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were most affected as three separate housing estates were attacked by kidnappers, and about 30 occupants were abducted within the period.

Around the same time, about seven people from the nearby Arab Road residential area in Kubwa town were kidnapped.

Since the start of 2024, many residents have reportedly been abducted in the FCT.

Seven people, all from the same family, were kidnapped by gunmen in the Zuma 1 area in the Bwari area council barely six days into the new year.

Six-month-old baby, three others kidnapped in Abuja

On Sunday, December 10, an attack occurred at the Zone 5 section of the Kubwa Extension 2 Relocation Estate, along Arab Road in the FCT, resulting in the abduction of a six-month-old infant, the mother, and two others.

The incident occurred between 8 and 9 p.m., causing panic in the neighbourhood close to the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp.

Kidnappers request N5 million from victim’s family

After kidnapping Ibrahim Oricha and 22 others at their home in Dei Dei town, Bwari area council of the FCT, in early December 2023, kidnappers called the victim’s family and demanded N5 million ransom.

The victim’s sister, Rashidat Oricha, expressed sadness over the state of the nation’s security, claiming they were orphans without a support system to help them raise the ransom.

Abuja-based musician kidnapped with his band members

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, while on their way back from an event, the band members of a Nigerian musician known as Omoba De Jumbo Beats were abducted.

Another musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, revealed the incident on Instagram.

Boyebest said the abductors wanted N10 million ransom to free their victims.

They reportedly regained freedom after four days in captivity.

FCT Police refute report on number of people kidnapped

The FCT Police command acknowledged that gunmen abducted Abuja residents but disputed the reported number of victims.

A statement released on Wednesday, January 10 and signed by the FCT Police public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, said, “The FCT Police command is aware of the news circulating about the alleged kidnap of over two hundred persons between December 23, 2023, and January 4 2024 in Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

“Consequently, the command wishes to categorically state that there are pockets of abductions in the mentioned communities, but the figure is being exaggerated to create fear and apprehension in the populace.”

Other abduction cases around the country within the period

Lawmaker laments killing of 2 and kidnapping of 6 persons in Kogi

Within three weeks, two people were killed, and about six persons were abducted in Yagba East local government area of Kogi state.

The lawmaker representing the Yagba East constituency in the Kogi state House of Assembly, Emmanuel Obaro, said this on Tuesday, January 9, when submitting a motion of urgent public interest on the incident before the Assembly.

According to Obaro, the problem of kidnapping and armed robbery is increasing in his constituency.

He said the situation might have adverse consequences, including fear and uncertainty in the surrounding communities.

Security operatives rescue 24 abducted victims in Kogi

Twenty-four people who were kidnapped within the Adogo axis of Kogi state on Friday, December 29, 2023, regained their freedom on Saturday, December 30.

This was made known in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state Police command, William Aya, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bethrand Onuoha.

Ex-convict, 72-year-old informant, arrested for kidnapping nine persons in Ondo

The Ondo state security outfit, Amotekun, detained 60 people, including an ex-convict named Usman Garuba and a 72-year-old informant named Suleman Abubakar, on suspicion of abduction and other offences in the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state commander of Amotekun, announced in Akure that the 72-year-old security guard Suleman Abubakar was taken into custody for giving information to the kidnappers who whisked away his boss. Garuba was arrested after kidnapping nine people and demanding a ransom in the Akure North council area of the state.

Judge, driver kidnapped in Akwa Ibom

A judge at Oron High Court in Akwa Ibom state, Joy Unwana, and her driver were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday, December 18.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom road, resulting in the death of her Police orderly.

She was later released with her driver days after.

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest, one other in Imo

On December 1, 2023, gunmen abducted Kingsley Eze, also known as Father Ichie, the priest in charge of St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish in Umuekebi, Osuoweerre autonomous community in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state.

According to reports, the priest was abducted at Orieama Junction at approximately 8 p.m., along with a second man identified as Uchenna Newman, who drove the priest’s Volvo vehicle.

Notorious bandit Kachalla Kawaje, who kidnapped Zamfara female students killed in Niger

One of the notorious bandits terrorising northern parts of Nigeria, Ali Alheri, also known as Kachalla Kawaje, was killed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air strike on December 11, 2023.

The bandits’ warlord, who masterminded the kidnapping of female students of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS), Zamfara state, and some construction workers earlier this year, was killed alongside his kingpins by the NAF’s troops.

The ICIR reported how over 25 students, mostly female, were abducted from the Federal University, Gusau, on September 22.

A few days later, the abductors returned and whisked away two more students of the institution in October.

Cost of getting kidnapped in Nigeria

In recent years, Nigeria has seen a sharp leap in kidnappings. This has resulted in Nigerians paying billions of naira in ransom to secure the release of their loved ones at the hands of kidnappers.

A report published by The ICIR examined cases of kidnapping, ransom payment and the cost of being kidnapped in Nigeria.

Police promised to tackle menace, rescue victims unhurt

In the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari area council of the FCT, the Police, through its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, released a statement on Saturday, January 13, stating that the Force has initiated a “comprehensive plan” of action to tackle kidnapping.

The Force Headquarters said it was coordinating efforts to address the menace and prevent any further occurrence.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity,” the statement added.

Solution to rampant kidnapping cases in Nigeria

Managing director of Beacon Consulting Limited, Kabir Adamu, suggested three solutions to combat kidnapping in Nigeria.

*Improved protection for targeted victims

*Interventions that target the perpetrators to understand why they engage in kidnap for ransom

*Stopping perpetrators from benefiting from the proceeds of crime.

Data compiled by Kehinde Ogunyale