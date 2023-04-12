Five remanded over alleged kidnapping, murder, robbery in Lagos

FIVE persons accused of kidnapping, murder and armed robbery have been remanded in prison by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on Monday, April 12.

The defendants – Lateef Kazeem, Eric Adetola, Sanusi Momoh, Samuel Anuoluwapo, and Adamson Olayinka – were arrested by men of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for allegedly committing the crimes.

They were charged on nine counts bothering on conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, stated that the defendants committed the offences in January and February 2023 in the Ojo and Abule Ado areas of the state.

He alleged that they conspired with others to kidnap, kill, and defraud Emmanuel Ezeike of N2m. Nurudeen also added that the defendants, while armed with a gun, also stole one iPhone belonging to one Joel Ekeh, valued at N150, 000 in the Egan area of the state.

The prosecutor further stated that the offences contravene and are punishable under Sections 287, 299, 297(B), 411, and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The court did not take the defendants’ pleas, and the prosecutor requested that they be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) advice.

The magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, granted the request and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre until the DPP advises otherwise.

The case has been adjourned until May 5, 2023.