Abducted Benue varsity students freed after eight days in captivity

THREE students abducted from Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, formerly known as the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, have been released after spending eight days in captivity.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed in a statement by its spokesperson, Anene Sewuese, on Thursday, March 6, that the victims, who were whisked away from the university campus by unidentified assailants, had been freed.

“On /3/2025, following continuous trail of the kidnappers, the victims were released at about 21:34hrs and are currently receiving medical attention at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“While investigation is ongoing, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP. Steve H. Yabanet FCID, psc (+) commends all officers that have been involved in the operation, particular the IGP Intelligence Response Team from Abuja and other security agencies in Benue State for their commitment to this investigation,” part of the statement read.

The ICIR reported that the three students were abducted from campus on Tuesday, February 25, by gunmen.

According to reports, the abduction occurred around 8:30 pm, as the students were moving from their hostels to the area designated for reading in the North Core section of the campus.

The incident sparked protests on campus, with fellow students rallying and marching around the campus with tree branches to demand immediate action from the university authorities.

Consequently, the university management granted a one-week mid-semester break and directed that all students vacate their hostels by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26.

In an internal memo titled “Security Situation on Campus,” issued on Wednesday and signed by the Registrar, John David, the school also announced that the inaugural lecture scheduled for February 26, had been postponed indefinitely.

“The inaugural lecture scheduled for today, February 26th, 2025, is postponed indefinitely. In solidarity with the students and parents of the abducted students, the university management has granted a one-week mid-semester break to all students to adequately address the security challenges on campus.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Consequently, all students are to vacate their hostels by 4:00 pm today, Wednesday, February 26th, 2025,” the memo added.

The abduction came amid a chain of insecurity in Benue State, which has seen a spate of kidnappings in recent years.

In a similar incident in August 2024, over 20 medical and dental students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos were abducted in the state while en route to Enugu for an annual conference.

The students were subsequently released a few days later. Confirming the release to The ICIR in a chat on Saturday, August 24, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command said the students were rescued on Thursday, August 23.