Kogi blames orphanage for abduction of 23 pupils, says 15 rescued

THE Kogi State Government has blamed the operators of “an unregistered” orphanage and school in Lokoja for exposing children to danger after gunmen abducted 23 pupils and the wife of the proprietor from the facility late Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the facility, identified as Dahallukitab Group of School, operated illegally in an isolated and bushy area of Zariagi, along the Kabba Junction axis of Lokoja, without registration or the knowledge of relevant authorities.

According to the commissioner, the facility was neither registered with the state government nor known to security agencies before the incident occurred.

He said gunmen invaded the premises on the night of April 26 and abducted 23 pupils alongside the wife of the proprietor.

He, however, said security agencies, led by the Nigeria Police Force, responded swiftly and rescued 15 of the abducted children.

Fanwo added that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining eight victims and arrest those behind the attack.

“Upon receiving the report, security agencies, led by the Nigeria Police Force in Kogi State, in collaboration with other security operatives, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Their prompt and coordinated response led to the successful rescue of 15 of the abducted pupils, while intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” he stated.

While commending the police and other security agencies for what he described as their gallantry and professionalism, the commissioner stressed that facilities such as orphanages and schools should not operate in isolated and vulnerable locations without proper approval.

He said running such institutions without registration and official notification would create serious security risks, especially under the current security situation in the country.

He advised operators of orphanages, schools and similar institutions to comply strictly with regulatory and safety protocols by engaging relevant government agencies for oversight and security assessment.

“The Kogi State Government reassures citizens of its uncompromising commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state. Security operations remain active, and every effort is being made to bring this situation under control.” he added.

The latest development comes amid growing concerns over recurring attacks on schools, religious centres and vulnerable institutions in parts of northern Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom have continued despite repeated government assurances on improved security.