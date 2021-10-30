28.1 C
Abuja

Abducted ex-senator regains freedom after 54 days

Ijeoma OPARA
Nelson Effiong

FORMER Senator who represented Eket Senatorial District in the Eight Assembly Nelson Effiong has regained freedom after spending 54 days in kidnappers den.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Akwa Ibom State, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, on Friday.

“The All Progressives Congress Akwa Ibom State Chapter wishes to intimate the APC family and the general public of the release of Sen. Nelson Effiong who was kidnapped on Sunday evening of September 5, 2021, “ it read.

The statement, which expressed gratitude to friends and well-wishers, noted that Effiong regained his freedom on Friday but did not give any information on ransom payment or details of his release.

“It is our deepest concern as a party to register our sincere gratitude to God Almighty and all who contributed in one way or the other to facilitate his release and return to his family and party,” it read.

Effiong had been abducted at a popular drinking spot by gunmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on the evening of September 5.

According to a report, seven other people had sustained gunshot injuries as the gunmen shot sporadically in the process.

There had been speculations surrounding his death, but his family had described the information as fake and confirmed that he was still alive and in the custody of his abductors.

Abducted ex-senator regains freedom after 54 days

