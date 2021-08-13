23.3 C
Abducted Niger State commissioner regains freedom

Ijeoma OPARA

NIGER State Commissioner for Information Mohammed Idris has regained freedom after spending days in the custody of his abductors.

Idris was released at about 9.30 pm on Thursday in Niger State and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

“The Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the abducted Commissioner for information, Hon Mohammed Sani Idris has been released by his abductors and successfully rescued unhurt,” it read.

The command reported that no ransom was paid for his release, as the abductors gave in to police operatives who had been on their trail since the abduction.

“As a result of sustained pressure and trailing of the hoodlums by the joint team, the victim was released by the abductors on 12/08/2021 at about 2130hrs and surfaced at Kofa Dam area of Tafa LGA. He was later debriefed and immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention,” it read.

The ICIR had reported that terrorists invaded the Tafa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State and abducted the Commissioner for Information.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mary Noel-Berje confirmed the abduction in a statement on Monday, saying that security operatives were already on the trail of the abductors.

The security situation in Niger has deteriorated with the upsurge in kidnappings and terrorism within the state in recent times.

Terror attacks in the state have resulted in the death and displacement of several residents, with attackers hoisting their flags in certain areas of the state.

Most Read

