23.4 C
Abuja

Abia Governor’s Office spends N2.2bn on welfare, N1.4bn on vehicles in a year – Report

Data StoriesNews
Blessing Otoibhi

Related

2mins read

A report by The ICIR and The Mail has exposed how Abia State Government, headed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, spent N1.4 billion on vehicles in the Government House and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) instead of N231 million appropriated in the revised budget.

The report also revealed illegal loan procurement above N11 billion by Abia State Government.

The report detailed the questionable extra-budgetary expenditures by the offices of the governor, deputy governor, ministries of environment and solid minerals and the state’s environmental protection agency.

Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

The total extra spending by these four offices exceeded N14 billion.

An analysis of the 2020 Report of Accountant General with Financial Statements of the Abia State Government revealed that the Governor’s Office purchased an unspecified number and undisclosed brands of vehicles for Government House and MDAs for N1.4 billion in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

- Advertisement -

READ ALSO:

Nigerian soldiers accused of destroying Ohafia communities in Abia

INVESTIGATION: Abia governor, others in multi billion naira budget scandal

How Akwa Ibom State Government spent N10 billion on ghost project 

In the breakdown tagged ‘Purchase of motor vehicles for Government House and MDAs,’ the report showed that N1.2 billion was spent on the item instead of N231 million appropriated in the revised budget.

Thus, the Governor’s Office spent extra N969 million on vehicles without appropriation or approval by the state legislature.

The report also detailed curious extra-budgetary spending in the Governor’s Office for ‘welfare packages,’ where a whooping N2.2 billion was spent against N1.5 billion budgeted.

- Advertisement -

The N2.2bn retired as the governor’s welfare package is about the total of two months internally generated revenue (IGR) in the state.

According to the Abia State accountant general’s report, the state generated only N15.9 billon internal revenue in 2020. [Though, the state IGR, according to NBS, is N14.4 billion]

The spending, according to the report, left a variance of N700 million from what was budgeted.

The N700 million extra spent on the governor’s welfare is seven times higher than the total capital expenditure of three ministries combined – Ministry of Women Affairs; Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development; and Ministry of Youth Development.

It further exposed how in 2020, the Women Affairs and Social Development Ministry had a capital release of N13 million; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Ministry got N9.8 million while the capital release for Youth Development Ministry stood at N66 million, totalling N88.8 million.

- Advertisement -

Checks into the state’s financial statements over the years revealed a trend of billions of naira retired through this subhead.

In 2019, it was further reported that the state spent above what was approved on this same item (governor’s welfare). About N3.5 billion was spent instead of the N1.1 billion approved. A year before that (2018), N3.2 billion was spent.

Advertisement
Blessing Otoibhi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Data Stories

Abia Governor’s Office spends N2.2bn on welfare, N1.4bn on vehicles in a year – Report

A report by The ICIR and The Mail has exposed how Abia State Government,...
News

Fani-Kayode joins APC, a party he once referred to as Almajiri Peoples Congress

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
News

Southern governors back states’ collection of VAT

THE Southern Governors of Nigeria have resolved to support the collection of value added...
News

Tax expert urges FG, states to dialogue VAT sharing formula

A TAX expert has urged Nigeria's Federal Government and states to dialogue a value...
News

EFCC chairman stable after illness at public event

THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has said its Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa was...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFani-Kayode joins APC, a party he once referred to as Almajiri Peoples Congress

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.