THE Abia State House of Assembly has passed ‘ The Abians in Diaspora Commission Bill’ into law, making it the first state in Nigeria to establish such.

During a plenary on Monday, 22nd March, majority whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency Onyekwere Mike Ukoha, who sponsored the bill, announced that the law had come into effect immediately.

“Honorable Colleagues, this law might be cited as ‘The Abians in Diaspora Commission Law’ and shall come into force this day, 22nd of March, 2021, ”said Ukoha, while addressing other parliamentarians.

The lawmaker further stated that having passed through the necessary legislative processes, it had received the approval of the speaker to metamorphose from a bill into a law.

Reacting to the news, chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the Abia State House of Assembly for being the first among others to pass the Diaspora Commission Law.

In a statement signed by head of media and public relations at NIDCOM Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa urged other states to emulate the move for accelerated development in all parts of the country.

She equally thanked special adviser to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on diaspora matters and special duties Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu for her diligence and consistency in ensuring the passage of the bill.

The Abians in Diaspora Commission Law will provide a direct link for Abians in the diaspora to participate in the social and economic development of the state, as well as develop and co-ordinate the implementation of policies that affect natives in the diaspora and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

It will also monitor independently, or in collaboration with any person, institution or public department unjust acts against Abians in the diaspora and pursue redress as appropriate.