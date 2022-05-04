- Advertisement -
32 C
Abuja

Abidemi Rufai pleads guilty to US wire fraud charges, agrees to pay full restitution

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Abidemi Rufai
Wire fraud suspect, Abidemi Rufai
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Abidemi Rufai, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a United States District Court in Tacoma.

The 45-year-old Rufai, who admitted to using stolen identities to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, has also agreed to pay full restitution to the defrauded agencies.

A plea agreement revealed that since 2017, Rufai unlawfully obtained the personal identifying information of about 20,000 Americans to submit more than $2 million in claims for federally funded benefits under a variety of relief programs. The various agencies involved paid out more than $600,000.

The peak of his fraud was committed against the Washington State Employment Security Department, which paid out $350,763 in fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims to accounts controlled by Abidemi Rufai.

The suspended aide who has been in custody since his arrest at New York’s JFK airport in May 2021, was also alleged to have submitted fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims in at least 17 other states and defrauded the Small Business Administration (SBA) by attempting to obtain Economic Injury Disaster loans (EIDL) tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charge sheet alleged that between April 8, 2020, and June 26, 2020, Rufai submitted 19 fraudulent EIDL applications and the SBA paid out $10,000 based on the applications.

Between 2017 and 2020, Rufai attempted to obtain more than $1.7 million in IRS tax refunds by submitting 675 false claims. The IRS paid out $90,877 on these claims.

- Advertisement -

Rufai’s efforts to enrich himself with false disaster claims did not start with COVID-19. Investigations by the FBI revealed that in September and October 2017, he submitted 49 disaster relief claims connected to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.  He also filed $24,500 in false claims and was paid on 13 claims totaling $6,500.

Wire fraud in relation to a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.  Aggravated identity theft is punishable by two years in prison to follow any prison term imposed on another charge.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 71 months in prison.  The recommendation is not binding on US District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, who will determine the appropriate sentence on August 15, 2022, after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

One missing, properties lost as flood hits parts of Abuja

A RESIDENT of Abuja identified as Dauwa is missing following a heavy downpour which...
News

Next President should explain dilemma of ‘Fulani herdsmen’, deal with electricity, PMS, FX subsidies, says Chidoka

A FORMER Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka, said...
News

2023: Fayemi joins presidential race

EKITI State governor Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest the presidential election...
Conflict and Security

We are not aware of ISWAP attack on Chibok community – Borno Police Command

THE Borno Police Command has said it was not aware of an attack by...
Agriculture

EXCLUSIVE: Titan farms boss speaks on failed agri-business, dealing with investors

For almost a year, the Managing Director of Titan Farms Gbenga Eyiolawi was in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOne missing, properties lost as flood hits parts of Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.