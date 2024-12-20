back to top

Abuja in darknesss as transmission line vandalised again – TCN

Reading time: 1 mins
Energy and Power
128 transmission towers destroyed by vandals in 2024 - TCN
Power transmission cables used to illustrate this report
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

NIGERIA’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Abuja is currently in darkness as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that its 330kV Shiroro –Katampe transmission line was vandalised on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The vandalised transmission lines also supply lights to some parts of Nigeria’s northern region.

In a statement issued late  Thursday, December 19, by TCN’s general manager, Ndidi Mbah, the company said the incident occurred at approximately 11:43 pm, when the 330kV Shiroro – Katampe circuit lost supply on the grid.

She said a trial reclosure was attempted, but the line tripped again immediately.

“TCN lines patrol team was dispatched from the Abuja Regional office of TCN to investigate the cause of the fault.

“The team discovered that vandals had stolen part of the conductor between towers T216 and T218,” the company’s statement said.

The company further stated that the  TCN lines maintenance crew has since mobilised to the site and is working assiduously to replace the vandalised 330kV power conductor. Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon.

The transmission company also appealed to the general public to assist in identifying and reporting suspicious activities around power transmission infrastructure, to curb activities of vandals and apprehend the culprits.


     

     

    The ICIR in November reported that   128 transmission towers were destroyed by vandals in 2024, raising concern over the recurrent epileptic power supply in the country.

    The transmission company also said it has so  far spent about N8.8 billion to repair and put into adequate use the vandalised transmission towers within the year.

    Read Also:

    128 transmission towers destroyed by vandals in 2024 – TCN
    Abuja residents to experience low power as TCN asks AEDC to reduce supply by 65% daily
    Bayelsa thrown into darkness as vandals destroy transmission towers
    Blackout in Abuja as vandals destroy TCN towers

    The ICIR also reported that  Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line, which supplies power to Northern Nigeria, was in October vandalised by insurgents and deploying engineers without security support was not feasible.

    The transmission line is a critical infrastructure that supplies electricity to the Northern region.

    Harrison EDEH
    hedeh@icirnigeria.org

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement