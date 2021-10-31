28 C
Abuja

Abuja residents to experience low power as TCN asks AEDC to reduce supply by 65% daily

National News
Bankole Abe

1min read

ABUJA residents will experience a low power supply in the next few days as The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has asked the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to reduce supply by 65 per cent daily.

Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, confirmed this action in a statement,

“Our load intake in some parts of Abuja has been significantly reduced by 65 per cent of the daily load wheeled to us following the commencement of the installation of the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by the TCN in Gwarinpa, Abuja on 27th Oct. 2021. The exercise is expected to last till 9th Nov. 2021.”

Giving further explanation, AEDC said that due to this exercise by the TCN, AEDC Plc could only take 40MW out of the 140MW it hitherto received from TCN for distribution to customers fed from the Kubwa 2 X 60MVA 132/33kV transmission station (AT4).

He, however, promised that it’s not all the areas that would be affected.

He listed the areas to be involved as Kaduna Road, Bwari, Zuba, Dutse, Lower Usman Dam, Dantata Estate, Zuba, Deidei International Building Materials Market Kubwa, Zuma, Gauraka, Dikko, and environs.

Others are, Suleja, Mab-Global Estate, Iddu Karmo, parts of Life Camp and Gwarinpa, I-Pent Estate, EFAB Metropolis, Dawaki Kubwa, Gbazango and Deidei.

He appealed to customers to bear with the company.

“…Please bear with us as the exercise is intended to accommodate more demand and create room for improved service delivery.”

 

Abuja residents to experience low power as TCN asks AEDC to reduce supply by 65% daily

