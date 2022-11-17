AEDC pledges to restore power at Federal College of Education Okene

THE management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is currently working to restore power supply to the Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene, Kogi.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16 that both the company and the college were working together to resolve the issue.

Etim said that the AEDC placed a high premium on its customers and would never deliberately inflict pain or discomfort on them, as being speculated in some quarters.

”While the company acknowledges the existence of the complaint presented by the FCE, the AEDC has since swung into action by ensuring the swift repairs of the damaged transformer, bearing in mind the sensitivity of the role of the FCE in the country.

”Till date, both parties have been in constant communication regarding the progress made on the repairs while committing to conclude the repairs within three weeks from the date of this publication.

“This is one case we have taken very seriously. From the onset, we have broken protocol and even tagged it as top priority to get it resolved,” he said.

Etim said that it was pure mischief for anyone to project the AEDC as an insensitive or unresponsive organisation.

He said that the AEDC would always strive to ensure that its customers get the best service it could offer at any given time.

Etim said that it was unfortunate that proper verification with the AEDC or the school management was not carried out on the issue.

”AEDC restates its unflinching commitment to all its customers and will not relent in ensuring that all its customers are timely serviced and 100 per cent satisfied,” he said.