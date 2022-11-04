Abuja runway closure could lead to flight disruptions, Air Peace warns

AIR Peace has informed passengers flying in and out of Abuja of possible delays due to the temporary closure of its airport runway.

In a statement titled, ‘Runway closure at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja’, the airline explained that a runway incursion happened this morning on the tarmac, hampering flight activities.

The statement, via its Twitter page read, “We wish to bring to the notice of the flying public, especially our esteemed customers, that the Abuja Airport runway was

temporarily closed consequent upon a runway incursion that happened this morning.

“As a result of this unexpected occurrence, flights scheduled to operate into and out of Abuja will experience some delays and this will disrupt our flight programme for the day.”

The airline said it was doing everything possible to reduce travel disruptions for today.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly joint committees on aviation has assured of the completion of the N92 billion second Abuja International Airport runway before the exit of the current regime.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance on Thursday November 3 during an oversight visit to the airport by the joint committees of the Senate and House of Representatives led by Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Honourable Nnolim Nnaji.