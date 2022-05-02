Abuja stadium violence: FIFA slams N63.9 million fine on Nigeria

— 1 min read

WORLD football governing body FIFA has imposed a fine of over N63 million on Nigeria over the violence that erupted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, after a World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana in March.

Nigeria will also have to play one football match without spectators as part of the punishment.

This was disclosed in a statement released by FIFA on Monday.

The statement announced sanctions imposed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for incidents in the competitions preceding the 2022 World Cup.

“In line with FIFA zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters,” the statement said.

In an attached document, 36 countries, including Nigeria, were fined for various forms of misconduct.

Nigeria was charged with violating Article 16 of the FIFA disciplinary code, which provides for order and security at matches.

Specifically, Nigeria was fiber for failing to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects.

The violence, according to the statement, breached Article 16 of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee regulations.

On March 29, angry spectators stormed the pitch at the MKO Abiola stadium after a match between Nigeria and Ghana ended in a draw.

Ghana qualified at Nigeria’s expense after winning on away goals, and fans vandalised the stadium’s facilities in protest.

An official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Joseph Kabungo, slumped and died shortly after the match though his death was reportedly unrelated to the violence.