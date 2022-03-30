34.1 C
Abuja

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

AN official of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Joseph Kabungo died after the World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

Kabungo, a Zambian medical doctor with CAF’s doping unit, reportedly slumped and died shortly the match.

There are several accounts of Kabungo’s death but CAF and the Nigerian football authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the development.

Angry fans had invaded the pitch after Ghana won on away goals, qualifying for the World Cup at Nigeria’s expense.

Footage seen by The ICIR showed the moment angry fans invaded the 60,000 capacity stadium to unleash mayhem on the facility after Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

A Zambia journalist, Matimba Nkonje, confirmed Kabungo’s death in a Twitter post.

A British-Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, also said in a Twitter statement that Kabungo was confirmed dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

Nigeria would most likely be sanctioned by world football governing body, FIFA, for the ugly scenes that followed the match.

Meanwhile, the General Coordinator (GC) for the Super Eagles/Black Stars world Cup qualifying match Kabeli Bosilong was reported to have explained that Kabungo’s death was not related to the violence that occurred at the stadium.

According to Bosilong, Kabungo was not beaten by angry fans.

Rather, according to him, the Zambian died of cardiac arrest, as he slumped while walking towards the dressing room.

Bosilong said, “I was the GC for the mentioned match and yes it’s true, our beloved doctor is with us no more.

“Contrary to reports, the doctor had a cardiac arrest when he was walking towards the team dressing rooms and he collapsed on the floor.

“Both team doctors (from Nigeria and Ghana) and other medical personnel administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him but after a while he was taken to hospital and that’s when the terrible news was confirmed.

“We are all still in shock at what happened last night and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

