ACF criticises Buhari, northern governors over incessant killings

— 1 min read

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Monday, said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and northern governors had not shown enough empathy towards citizens attacked by terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the National Public Secretary of the forum Emmanuel Yawe in Kaduna.

“The president and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter,” the statement read.

Expressing disapproval and frustration over the killings in the North, Yawe noted that neither the president nor state governors had deemed it necessary to visit communities invaded and attacked by terrorists.

“The latest incidence took place in Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death. Nothing stops the president and a state governor from visiting such places.

“We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact, following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno,” it read.

According to the statement, victims of terror attacks and kidnapping had been left to think that their lives did not matter.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s president has come under criticisms owing to the worsening security situation in the North.

Barely two weeks ago, an Islamic group Jama’atul Nasrul Islam (JNI)had asked Buhari to take urgent and decisive steps towards ending terrorism in the country.

The group had reacted to the burning of a group of travellers by terrorists in Sokoto State.

Two days ago, a series of terror attacks had occurred in several villages in Kaduna State, with the terrorists killing at least 38 people and burning properties.