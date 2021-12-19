Thirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks

— 1 min read

KADUNA State government has confirmed that 38 people were killed during terror attacks in some parts of Giwa Local Government Area (LGA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday.

The terrorists had invaded Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in the LGA on Saturday.

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update,” Aruwan said.

Some of the identified victims included: Rabi`u Wada, Salisu Boka, Nura Nuhu, Bashari Sabiu, Lawal Dahiru, Abbas Saidu, Inusa Kano, Lawal Nagargari, Malam Aminu, Lawal Maigyad, Mustapha, Lawal Aliyu, Sale Makeri, Sani Lawal, Auwal Umar and Jamilu Hassan.

The rest were Badamasi Mukhtar, Jibril, Lawal Tsawa, Sule Hamisu, Sadi Bala, Kabiru Gesha, Abubakar Sanusi, Saiph Alh Abdu, Haruna Musa, Lawal Hudu, Shuaibu Habibu, Yahaya Habibu and Abubakar Yusuf.

The commissioner had released an earlier report saying that more than 20 people had died during attacks on the villages in the state.

He also said houses, cars, among other properties, had been burnt down during the attacks and extended condolences on behalf of the governor to the families of the deceased.

“Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce on various farms.

“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,’’ he said.

The ICIR could not reach the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige for more details on the attack at the time of filing this report.