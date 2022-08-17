Adamawa wrestler to die by hanging over wife’s death

A WRESTLER, Thank-You Grim, has been sentenced to death by hanging over his wife’s death.

An Adamawa State High Court presided by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nathan Musa, passed the sentence after finding the wrestler guilty of killing his wife, Kwalla Grim.

The wrestler, who is from the Sili community in Guyuk LGA, was said to have caused the death of his wife on March 24, 2018.

It was gathered that Grim and the deceased parted ways in January 2018 following a series of marital challenges.

The deceased began to mount pressure on Grim to issue her a divorce letter as she had decided to marry another man.

Grim called her to meet him at home for the divorce letter.

On her arrival, he pleaded with her to return to him, but she refused, prompting Grim to hit her severally and smash her face with a pestle.

The woman subsequently died after going into a coma.

Grim later reported himself to the police and confessed the act.

On completion of the trial, Grim was convicted on a count charge of culpable homicide punishable with death.

Justice Nathan said in his judgment on Tuesday that the prosecution was able to prove with cogent evidence that the convict killed the deceased.

The Judge said, “As stated in my judgment, the convict is convicted for culpable homicide punishable with death. My hands are therefore tied. I cannot do otherwise.

“Therefore, the convict is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging as provided by section 192(b) of Penal Code Law.”