ADC names Amaechi as Atiku’s running mate

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has named former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, by National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said Amaechi’s selection was based on his experience, political influence, and performance as runner-up in the presidential contest.

The announcement comes weeks after a controversial presidential primary in which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s flagbearer amid protests over alleged irregularities.

Abubakar, according to official results announced on May 27, 2026, secured 1,846,370 votes to defeat Amaechi, who polled 504,117 votes, while businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen came third with 177,120 votes.

However, the outcome initially sparked protests within the party, with both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen rejecting the process and alleging manipulation and irregularities in the conduct of the exercise.

Despite the early tensions, the dispute was later resolved following internal consultations and reconciliation moves within the party.

Abubakar held separate meetings with both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen shortly after the primary to ease tensions and strengthen unity within the opposition platform.

Following the reconciliation process, the ADC said it carried out extensive consultations with leaders, coalition partners, youth and women stakeholders, and representatives across the country’s geopolitical zones before selecting Amaechi as Atiku’s running mate.

The party described the Atiku-Amaechi pairing as a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening its chances in the 2027 election and addressing Nigeria’s governance challenges.

Amaechi, who previously served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and two-term governor of Rivers State, was also highlighted for his tenure as Minister of Transportation, during which he oversaw major rail and infrastructure projects.

“The proposed partnership between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen with the experience, national reach, and leadership capacity required to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges and reposition the country for a new era of prosperity, security, and inclusive development,” the party noted.

The ADC said his experience across legislative and executive roles made him a strong complement to Atiku’s presidential ambition, adding that the Atiku-Amaechi ticket would represents “national coalition” capable of bridging regional divides and restoring confidence in governance.

The announcement came as the ADC continues to manage internal tensions that have trailed its emerging opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party had attracted several political figures during its coalition-building process, including former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who later exited the platform amid internal disagreements.