ADC picks Tinubu’s challenger in 2027 race today

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has begun the process of selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 election through a primary holding nationwide today.

The candidate will be among the major opponents of the All Progressives Congress’ candidate and incumbent President Bola Tinubu in the general election.

The ADC adopted direct primary, making party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to choose who will fly the party’s flag at the poll.

Three leading aspirants namely former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen are heading for the primary after efforts by party leaders to field a consensus candidate reportedly failed.

Although the ADC had initially considered an affirmation process similar to the one adopted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, party leaders insist the direct primary aligns fully with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

After his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party in November 2025, the former vice president has led efforts to build a broad opposition coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Prominent political figures believed to be backing him include former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal.

However, despite his vast political experience and nationwide appeal, political analysts have said Abubakar may encounter stiff opposition from party members who believe the time has come for a younger generation of leaders to emerge. Critics contend that after remaining active in politics since 1992 and seeking the Presidency six times, the Waziri of Adamawa should transition into the role of an elder statesman.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari, rose to national prominence through the railway projects delivered during his tenure. As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, he was regarded in the closing years of the Buhari administration as one of the party’s most influential figures.

Now contesting under the ADC platform, Amaechi is positioning himself as a credible alternative capable of restoring public confidence in governance. While Amaechi he considerable support in some regions of the country, political analysts argue that it remains uncertain whether he can garner sufficient nationwide momentum within the ADC to challenge Abubakar’s political structure.

The crisis within the party deepened on Sunday as the faction loyal to Dumebi Kachikwu dissolved the party’s National Working Committee led by former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, serving as chairman and secretary respectively.

It declared Kachukwu its sole presidential candidate during its national convention and presidential primary held in Abuja, where delegates adopted Kachikwu through a voice vote.

The faction consequently unveiled a new set of national officers which includes Kingsley Oggah as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Abdulkadir Bashir as National Chairman, Johnny Derek as National Secretary, Kennedy Odion as National Treasurer, Amirigoye as National Financial Secretary, Chris Ugwu as National Legal Adviser, alongside a National Publicity Secretary.

The ICIR reported that Tinubu formally received the APC certificate of return and party flag as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election on Sunday, May 24, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, where the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda,a professor, handed over the certificate to the president in the presence of party leaders and supporters.

Presenting the certificate, Yilwatda said Tinubu’s nomination reflected the mandate of millions of party members across the country.