2027: Tinubu receives APC certificate of return, clinches party’s presidential ticket

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has formally received the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) certificate of return and party flag as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The presentation took place on Sunday, May 24, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, where the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda,a professor, handed over the certificate to the president in the presence of party leaders and supporters.

Presenting the certificate, Yilwatda said Tinubu’s nomination reflected the mandate of millions of party members across the country.

“This certificate represents the voices of millions of APC supporters across the country. Over 10 million members are represented in this certificate of return. Your Excellency, congratulations,” he said.

He added that the president’s emergence as the party’s flagbearer demonstrated overwhelming support within the APC and expressed confidence in victory at the 2027 polls.

Tinubu received the certificate alongside his wife, Oluremi, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The event was attended by APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, National Assembly members and other party stakeholders.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu thanked the party leadership and members for the confidence reposed in him, saying he accepted the nomination with humility and renewed commitment.

The president said continuity was necessary to consolidate reforms initiated by his government and deepen economic recovery.

He defended key policies of his administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate reforms and tax measures, arguing that they had laid the foundation for long-term economic stability.

Tinubu said his administration had also recorded progress in education, power, infrastructure and social investments.

According to him, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has disbursed over N282 billion to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries, while efforts to improve electricity supply have led to the distribution of 2.5 million meters and increased power generation.

He also acknowledged the economic hardship facing many Nigerians, saying his government remained focused on addressing the factors responsible for it.

“Many Nigerians still struggle with rising costs and economic adjustment. We do not dismiss these concerns; we understand them and govern not in comfort, but in reality, with honesty and action,” he said.

On insecurity, Tinubu said his administration had intensified efforts to strengthen the country’s security architecture and renewed his call for constitutional amendments to allow the creation of state police.

He said his administration would continue to pursue economic expansion, industrialisation, food security and democratic consolidation if re-elected.

Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential candidate after polling 10.99 million votes in the party’s primary election conducted across 8,809 wards nationwide.

He defeated his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, who secured 16,504 votes.