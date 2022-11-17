31.1 C
2023: Again, Tinubu denies ‘Islamisation’ agenda

Faith Abeka
Tinubu
Bola TInubu
PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has once again cleared the air on the party’s Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Tinubu, on Wednesday, led a high-powered delegation to meet with the officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Recall that on July 20, the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, was unveiled as the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

The development had since generated debate and reactions among Nigerians with many speculating that the APC has an agenda to ‘Islamise’ the country.

In a bid to douse tension in the Christian community, Tinubu noted that his presidential ambition does not have any religious coloration.

He said he has no plan to suppress Christians.

According to him, he chose Shettima because the country is faced with urgent challenges that only a progressive government with strong hands can handle.

“Choosing a Christian running mate would have been easy but that is not the case. We have urgent challenges that do not depend on religious leanings but on the best of hands that can address it,” he said.

Responding, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh stressed that the association is praying for the continuous peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

He added that CAN want the presidential candidates to come up with policies and programs that will address the concerns of Christians.

