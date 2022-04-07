Adeboye’s son punished, apologises for calling RCCG pastors goats

— 1 min read

LEKE Adeboye, the son and personal assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye has apologised over what he called an ‘extreme’ statement made against the church’s pastors.

The apology was publicized in a statement released on his Facebook page on Thursday.

It would be recalled that while addressing the issue of some pastors who preached after the General Overseer of the RCCG gave his sermon on Sunday, Leke described them as ‘goats’.

It was gathered that the tradition was that all RCCG pastors were to connect members of their churches to the national headquarters where the General Overseer will give the only sermon for the week.

This was the routine for the first Sunday of every new month.

The failure of the pastors to comply with the laid down tradition prompted Leke to slam them.

He called them ‘goats’ for preaching after the General Overseer had finished delivering a sermon.

According Vanguard report, Leke who was not happy to see some pastors bend the rules and preach to their members after his father’s sermon, tagged them ‘goats’ in a post on his Instagram page

His post read, “Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving.”

Meanwhile, Leke on Thursday apologised for his controversial statement.

He noted that the statement was ‘extreme’ but wasn’t meant to insult or malign any pastor.

He also apologised to the entire leadership and pastors of the RCCG.

The apology letter titled ‘My Sincere Apology’, read, “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from social media handle about some of our esteemed pastors.

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and pastors of our beloved church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies.”

Yours in His service.