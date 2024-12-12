Ademola Adeyemi-Bero appointed chair OPEC board of governors

THE Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has appointed Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as the chairman of its board of governors for 2025.

Adeyemi-Bero was also appointed as Nigeria’s OPEC governor for next year.

The minister of state for petroleum resources (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, said Adeyemi-Bero’s appointment was confirmed at the 189th meeting of the OPEC conference.

In a statement by his media aide, Nneamaka Okafor, the minister hailed Adeyemi-Bero’s elevation as a testament to Nigeria’s active contributions to the global oil industry.

Lokpobiri added that the appointment provides Nigeria with a vital platform to advocate for balanced energy policies that benefit oil producers, consumers, and the global economy.

The minister also appreciated Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary of the federal ministry of women affairs, who is also the outgoing Nigerian OPEC governor, for his exemplary service.

“Ambassador Aduda played an instrumental role in advancing Nigeria’s interests within OPEC and ensuring the country’s influential presence in global energy discussions,” Lokpobiri said.

According to the statement, OPEC also appointed Adeeb Al-Aama as governor of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, and as the alternate chairman of the board of governors for 2025.

“The OPEC conference brought together representatives from member countries to address significant issues, including reports from the secretary-general and the Economic Commission Board (ECB), and to deliberate on critical internal matters,” Okafor added.

“The conference also extended the tenure of His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais as OPEC Secretary General for another three years, effective August 1, 2025.

“Member nations commended his exceptional leadership and the Secretariat’s unwavering commitment to the organization’s objectives.”

Recall, at its last meeting, OPEC had extended Nigeria’s oil production quota of 1.5 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) to 2026.

The oil alliance also extended the level of overall crude oil production for OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries “in the DoC as agreed in the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, as per the attached table until 31 December 2026”.

The ICIR reported that Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.352 million barrels per day in August, according to OPEC.

The 1.352 million barrels per day(bpd) production is based on direct communication with the Nigerian authorities on crude oil production for the month.

In its monthly oil market report released on Tuesday, September 10, the OPEC stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production slightly increased by 45,000 barrels, the ICIR reported also stated.