AEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced moves to close the over 300,000 metering gap within its area of operations with the deployment of 180,000 meters.

The power distribution company said the deployment would be effected through a third party Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and would be paid for.

AEDC explained further that the deployment through MAP is not like the National Mass Metering Programme of the Federal Government which doesn’t come with immediate payment

Speaking in Abuja, the Chief Technical Officer, AEDC, Oluwafemi Zacchaeus, said the 180,000 meters consist of 45,000 single-phase meters and 135,000 three-phase meters.

The MAP metering programme gives customers the option of paying for a meter at their respective zonal offices, while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in April 2018 approved the Meter Asset Provider regulation that provides for the supply, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the NERC.

The regulation is expected to fast track a closure of the metering gap and encourages the development of independent and competitive meter services in the electricity industry.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer Donald Etim said the MAP scheme was in response to the efforts of the power firm to ensure that all customers were metered in line with the policy of the Federal Government.

He added that the regulated price for a single phase meter was N63,061.32 (VAT inclusive), while a three phase meter goes for N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive).

The ICIR reports that the AEDC franchise area consisting of Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states has a meter shortfall of over 300 000, and would rely on the MAP and the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme to close the gap.