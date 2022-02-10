27 C
Abuja
27 C
Abuja

AEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
pre-paid-meters-electricity-power
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Share this story

1min read

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced moves to close the over 300,000 metering gap within its area of operations with the deployment of 180,000 meters.

The power distribution company said the deployment would be effected through a third party Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and would be paid for.

AEDC explained further that the deployment through MAP is not like the National Mass Metering Programme of the Federal Government which doesn’t come with immediate payment

Speaking in Abuja, the Chief Technical Officer, AEDC, Oluwafemi Zacchaeus, said the 180,000 meters consist of 45,000 single-phase meters and 135,000 three-phase meters.

The MAP metering programme gives customers the option of paying for a meter at their respective zonal offices, while the money is refunded to them through the issuance of energy credit over a period of 36 months.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in April 2018 approved the Meter Asset Provider regulation that provides for the supply, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the NERC.

The regulation is expected to fast track a closure of the metering gap and encourages the development of independent and competitive meter services in the electricity industry.

- Advertisement -

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer Donald Etim said the MAP scheme was in response to the efforts of the power firm to ensure that all customers were metered in line with the policy of the Federal Government.

He added that the regulated price for a single phase meter was N63,061.32 (VAT inclusive), while a three phase meter goes for N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive).

The ICIR reports that the AEDC franchise area consisting of Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states has a meter shortfall of over 300 000, and would rely on the MAP and the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme to close the gap.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Energy and Power

AEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced moves to close the over 300,000...
Legislature

Bill seeks 7 years imprisonment for public servants who spend taxpayers’ money on foreign medical treatment

A BILL which passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday is...
Business and Economy

Nigeria received $23.30 billion worth of investment pledges in 2021 – NIPC 

THE Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on Wednesday said investment pledges by foreign and...
News

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

DUKE Oil, a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and Litasco...
Judiciary

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for falsifying paracetamol

A MIDDLE-AGED MAN identified as Friday Ogbodo has been sentenced to seven years in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

CJN fires back at Malami, says FG sometimes files charges it can’t prove

Wike travels to Jos to attend trial in solidarity with ex governor facing corruption...

How fraudsters trick job seekers, hack bank accounts through phishing websites

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Senate lied about petition against APC member’s nomination as INEC commissioner

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBill seeks 7 years imprisonment for public servants who spend taxpayers’ money on foreign medical treatment

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.