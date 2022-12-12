AEPB to prioritise healthcare waste management

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has said it would strengthen management of healthcare waste in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a statement by the AEPB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Janet Peni on Monday, December 12.

Peni noted that the Board would partner with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to manage the waste generated by hospitals in the FCT.

“A spike in healthcare waste generation was experienced due to the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019, (COVID-19), which exacerbated the problem and also justifies AEPB request for assistance from the Japanese Government to strengthen the capacity for healthcare waste management also known as Dispatch of Advisors,” the statement said.

The partnership, which aims to improve collection and treatment of medical waste, began in September 2022 and will last till October 2024.

“The project will ensure that Dispatch of Advisors serve the purpose of verifying the effectiveness and efficiency of directions for improvement, which is indicated by the developed plan for proper separation, storage, collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of healthcare waste in the FCC based on the cooperation and collaboration with medical institutions and other relevant healthcare institutions in the FCT, through strengthening the capacity of counterparts.

“Furthermore, they will contribute to the improvement of healthcare waste management in FCT by disseminating the outputs and results of the Dispatch of Advisors to the Area Councils.”

The ICIR had reported that several factors were worsening waste disposal challenges within the FCT.

A shortage of garbage bins in the city has resulted in gutters and uncovered maintenance holes becoming alternative means of waste disposal by residents.

Peni had, however, told The ICIR that efforts were being made to address the waste challenges in the city.