AfCFTA: NIDCOM to strengthen partnership with African countries

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says it is working to strengthen partnership with other African countries in the face of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman and chief executive officer, NIDCOM, said this while delivering a keynote address at BusinessDay virtual ‘Diaspora Today’ event held on Thursday.

“The Commission intends to focus a lot more on Africa South-South cooperation. We have a huge population even in Africa and with the AfCFTA coming on board, it is an area to focus on,” she said.

She noted that Nigerians were excelling everywhere in the world, adding that “70 percent of black doctors in America are Nigerians. I don’t think any country has the number and impact of the Nigerian diaspora anywhere in the world.”

The proposed South-South cooperation is expected to promote knowledge and expertise exchanges through programmes, projects and initiatives that have helped solve specific problems in the region.

It will also encourage countries and partners to publish their successful policies, initiatives and activities that have led to the achievement of their development goals.

The AfCFTA is a free trade treaty that is intended to galvanise borderless trade among 54 of the 55 African nations. It was initiated in 2018, but commenced fully on 1st January, 2021.