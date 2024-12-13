Afe Babalola seeks Dele Farotimi’s removal from Nigerian bar

THE law firm of Afe Babalola & Co. has filed a petition with the legal practitioners’ disciplinary committee (LPDC) calling for the removal of lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, from the roll of legal practitioners in Nigeria.

The LPDC, established under the Legal Practitioners Act, is tasked with ensuring ethical standards within the legal profession.

The petition, dated December 6, 2024, and signed by Ola Faro, a partner at the firm, accused Farotimi of breaching multiple provisions of the rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

It specifically alleged that Farotimi engaged in conduct detrimental to the judiciary by making unfounded allegations of corruption against Supreme Court justices, legal practitioners, and members of Afe Babalola & Co., as outlined in his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

The 90-page petition, reported by Punch, detailed accusations that Farotimi not only discredited the Nigerian judiciary but also engaged in unethical behaviour, including alleged bribery of judicial officers and unlawful conduct with clients.

Faro, who stated he was writing in his personal capacity and on behalf of the firm, emphasised that Farotimi’s actions undermined the integrity of the legal profession and the administration of justice.

The ICIR reports that this petition followed a series of legal battles involving Farotimi and Afe Babalola’s firm in no fewer than three different courts in the country.

The ICIR reported how courts in Abuja and Oyo State recently barred him from publishing, selling, or distributing copies of his book, citing defamation and cyberbullying claims.

The petition, however, accused Farotimi of obstructing justice for personal and client gains, using offensive language against justices, and distorting facts to influence outcomes.

“Knowingly engaged in illegal conduct in the cause of his practice as a legal practitioner. Treated his fellow lawyers without respect, fairness, consideration and dignity, allowing ill feelings between opposing clients to influence his conduct and demeanour by distorting the facts of a case in the cause of his practice as a legal practitioner.

“Failed to observe good faith and fairness in dealing with other lawyers in respect to a case already decided by the Supreme Court. Conducted himself in a manner that obstructed, delayed and adversely affected the administration of justice by taking steps to frustrate a decision of the Supreme Court for his personal benefit and the benefit of his client who lost at the Supreme Court.

“Treated the court, particularly the Supreme Court without respect, dignity and honour by using uncouth, unprofessional, undignified and offensive language against the Supreme Court and the justices of the Supreme Court. Made defamatory statements against judicial officers rather than making a complaint to appropriate authorities,” the petition reads in part.

According to the petitioners, Farotimi’s controversial book contains statements that could inflame both the legal profession and society.

The petitioner claimed the statements ridicule the judiciary and damage the reputations of those named, including senior lawyers and justices of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, The ICIR reported that following Farotimi’s arrest and arraignment in Ekiti and Abuja, he has since been remanded in prison, pending further proceedings.

While Farotimi was granted a ₦50 million bail by the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, December 9, the Ekiti Magistrate Court denied him bail.

The judge of the Ekiti Magistrate Court, Abayomi Adeosun, on Tuesday, December 10, reserved a ruling on the bail application filed by the accused till December 20, 2024.