African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award seeks entries

Media Opportunities
AIJC-Awards-2025-Google
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), with support from Absa, is accepting entries for the African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award.

The award recognises outstanding investigative reports from Africa that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account, question those in public life and serve the public interest.

Stories published or broadcast in African media between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025, are eligible for submission.


     

     

    The winner stands to win US$5 000, while flights, accommodation and fees to attend the AIJC conference are covered for all finalists.

    The award is open to all African journalists or teams of journalists working in any media for stories from and about Africa published or broadcast in African media.

    The deadline for the application is July 15, 2025.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

