After 6 months in captivity, 7 abducted Chinese regain freedom

THE Niger State Government has announced the rescue of seven Chinese nationals kidnapped in June this year.

The victims were abducted by gunmen at the Ajata-Aboki area of the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

They regained their freedom following a rescue mission undertaken by the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) on Saturday, December 17.

The state government announced the development in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Services, Emmanuel Bagna Umar.

“We receive with great joy reports on the rescue mission undertaken by NAF in rescuing seven kidnapped Chinese nationals. His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, commended the courage and effort of the Commander and men of 271 NAF Detachment for the excellent operation.

“He specifically applauded the inspirational leadership style and acumen of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, under whose command the NAF has continued to record tremendous successes in its operations nationwide, including the successful rescue of these Chinese nationals in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State,” the statement said.

The state government further reiterated its commitment to collaborate with all security forces in the state in ensuring that citizens are safe and secure.

“Governor Bello felicitates with the victims, their families, friends and associates for their safe rescue and wishes them well,” the statement added.