After 7 months of closure, FG orders reopening of all schools in Nigeria

THE Federal Government has ordered the reopening of all schools in the country after seven months of closure.

Adamu Adamu, Nigeria’s Minister of Education gave this directive during a press conference on Friday in Abuja.

“I’m glad to report that there has not been any single case of COVID-19 in all Unity Schools. No single fatality among the students,” Adamu said.

“We have come to the conclusion that we have to review our decisions. After consultation with PTF, we have resolved that our Unity Schools be opened on October 12, 2020.”

Adamu added that the Federal Government has consulted all relevant stakeholders in the education sector before arriving at the decision to reopen all schools.

“We have consulted widely with all stakeholders in the education sector. Our eyes and ears are opened to the international media,” he added.

He added that schools across the country, are at liberty to fix resumption dates and ensure adequate safety measures.

However, the minister warned that schools that fail to adhere strictly to the outlined COVID-19 safety protocols, risk closure if there is an outbreak from such institutions.

Earlier in March, the Federal government ordered the closure of all schools in Nigeria after the COVID-19 index case was confirmed in Ogun State.