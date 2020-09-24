After Buhari hoax, Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya reportedly married to Chief of Army Staff, Abubakar

SADIYA Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has reportedly married Sadique Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff.

Daily Trust which reported the marriage between the Minister and the Chief of Air Staff quoted multiple sources as confirming that the tying of nuptial knots by the duo took place in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Multiple sources confirmed to Daily Trust last night that the wedding Fatiha took place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja,” the report read.

“It is true that the Chief of Air Staff and the Humanitarian Affairs Minister have gotten married,” one of the sources said.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding Fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicise the issue,” he said.

The newspaper added that the newly married couple have been lovers for a long time.

“They have been in a relationship for a while and what happened on Friday has put to rest all the speculations about her relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

In October 2019, Sadiya was rumoured to have married Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in a ‘secret marriage’ at a time when there were reports of disagreement between the president and his first lady, Aisha Buhari.

The first lady had on many occasions expressed displeasure over the president’s style of leadership alleging that he was being controlled by ‘the cabals’.

However, the Presidency refuted claims of the said marriage between the president and the minister stating that it was a ‘rumour’.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the “rumour was a deceptive manoeuvre by those who fabricated the news’.