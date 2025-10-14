After Mbah, Bauchi Senator, 3 Kaduna lawmakers dump PDP for APC

THE wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued on Tuesday, October 14, as Senator representing Bauchi North in the Senate, Kaila Dahuwa Samaila and three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection, which came after an earlier one by the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, marks another major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, further consolidating the ruling party’s strength across key regions of the country.

Samaila, in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary, said his decision was driven by the “unending internal crisis” within the PDP, which, he noted, had hindered his ability to effectively serve his constituents.

“The People’s Democratic Party has gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience.

“As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, and discipline,” he stated.

He lauded President Bola Tinubu’s “bold and transformative” reforms and pledged loyalty to the APC’s vision of national renewal.

His defection brings the number of APC senators to 74, while PDP now has 27, Labour Party (LP) 4, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 1, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) 1, making up the 109-member Senate.

In the House of Representatives, three Kaduna lawmakers, Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency), Abdulkareem Ahmed (Kaduna South Federal Constituency), and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari Federal Constituency) also announced their defection from the PDP to the APC.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read their defection letters during plenary, confirming their official transition to the ruling party.

The defection of the lawmakers came on the same day, Enugu State Governor Mbah formally announced his defection in a statewide broadcast, saying his decision to join the APC was a strategic move to connect Enugu and the South-East region to the “centre of power in Abuja.

“Leadership demands difficult, even painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals.

“After a long reflection, we have decided to join the All Progressives Congress to better serve the people of Enugu and align with the party’s broader vision for national development,” Mbah said.

Mbah’s defection was accompanied by members of the Enugu State Executive Council, the House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other political appointees.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda described the move as a major milestone for the party’s expansion in the South-East, saying it reflected “a growing acceptance of President Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda.”

The ICIR reports that defections to the APC have intensified in recent months, with several governors, senators, and state legislators crossing over from opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier in the year, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno also joined the APC, leading their cabinets and political allies in what analysts see as part of a broader political realignment towards the ruling party.

Despite widespread public discontent over economic hardship and inflation, the APC continues to attract top politicians from opposition ranks, further tightening its grip on the national political landscape.