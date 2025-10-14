Mbah dumps PDP for APC, says ‘move about connecting Enugu with Abuja’

ENUGU State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Tuesday, October 14, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor made the declaration during a statewide broadcast, describing the decision as a necessary step to connect Enugu and the South-East region to the central government in Abuja.

“Today, after a long reflection, we have decided to join the All Progressives Congress,” Mbah stated,” Mbah said.

He also stressed that his defection is in the best interest of the region, adding that so many things are still unfolding.

He added that his move to the APC was driven by a desire to serve the people of Enugu more effectively and to align with the party’s broader vision for development and progress.

He further thanked the PDP for providing him with the platform on which he campaigned and won the 2023 governorship election.

“Leadership demands difficult, even painful decisions, in the service of higher principles and goals. And there always comes a time where everyone must make a bold choice to determine their destiny,” he added.

The governor crossed over with members of the State Executive Council, House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other political appointees.

Last week, the APC confirmed that Mbah’s defection would take place on Tuesday, October 14, following the dissolution of the party’s Enugu State Executive Committee to make room for his entry.

Speaking earlier, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said Mbah’s decision reflected the ruling party’s growing influence in the South-East and its resolve to strengthen its presence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nwoye stated, “For the past 10 years, Enugu State has remained in opposition. But all that will change on Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2025, when the governor will be declaring for the APC.

“And the governor is not coming alone. The governor is coming in with 260 ward councillors. They will be declaring with the governor. He will be coming in with the 24 members of the House of Assembly. He will be coming in with members of the National Assembly. He will also be coming with the entire Exco.”

The ICIR reports that the defectors joined the list of politicians switching allegiance to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 poll.

Earlier in the year, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno joined the ruling party with their cabinets.

The Delta governor led all PDP members in the state, including his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling party.

Okowa was the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.

While many Nigerians are groaning that the APC government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has worsened hardship for citizens, the party’s membership has, however, been swelling in the past months.