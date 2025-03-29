back to top

After Moon sighting Saudi confirms Eid-el-Fitr for Sunday

News
File photo of Muslims observing Eid prayer
Nanji Nandang Venley
SAUDI Arabia has officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Sunday, March 30, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday evening.

It also stated that Eid al-Fitr marks the beginning of the new Islamic month and the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which millions of Muslims worldwide observed fasting.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) disclosed this following a directive from the Saudi Supreme Court, which had earlier urged Muslims across the kingdom to observe the sky for the new moon.

“The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025,” it reads.

The ICIR reports that the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, follows lunar cycles, with each month beginning upon the sighting of the new moon. Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, comes after Ramadan and serves as a time of spiritual renewal and gratitude for Muslims worldwide.

While Saudi Arabia will observe Eid on Sunday, some countries, including Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, and Indonesia, have announced that their celebrations will be held on Monday, March 31, as the moon was not sighted in those regions.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a major Islamic celebration that unites families and communities for prayers, feasting, and charitable acts, particularly the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charity to the less privileged before the Eid prayer.

    It is a time of joy and gratitude, beginning with a special congregational

    Traditionally, Muslims gather in mosques and open spaces for special prayers, exchange greetings, and enjoy festive meals together.

    The ICIR reported that Nigerian government had declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.  

