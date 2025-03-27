FG declares 2-day public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr  

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this in a statement signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday, March 26.

Eid-el-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast,’ is one of the most important feasts in Islam.

The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of devotion to Allah.

The period also emphasises increased prayer, self-discipline, and charity.

Eid-el-Fitr is a time of joy and gratitude, beginning with a special congregational prayer at mosques and open prayer grounds.

It is also marked by feasting, gift-giving, and charitable acts, particularly the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory charity given to the less privileged before the Eid prayer.

Congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, Tunji-Ojo urged them to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity, and peace.”

He also emphasised the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.

He further called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity in the country, expressing hope that the occasion would inspire unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic divides.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone,” the statement read.