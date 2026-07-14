Again, court adjourns Nigerian whistleblower Nnamdi Emeh’s hearing to October 27

Arinze Chijioke

The Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, has again adjourned the trial of Nigerian whistleblower Nnamdi Emeh to October 27, 2026, extending proceedings that have been ongoing since May 2023.

Emeh, an IT specialist, is facing trial over his publication of a report alleging the existence of an extrajudicial killings and organ-harvesting syndicate within the Nigeria Police Force in Anambra State.

The report alleged the existence of a criminal enterprise involving senior police officers in Anambra State, accusing them of human organ harvesting, extrajudicial killings of detainees and extortion and kidnapping. Following the publication, the Inspector-General of Police constituted an investigative panel to examine the allegations, indicating that the claims were considered serious enough to warrant an official inquiry.

But instead of investigating the allegations, the Nigeria Police Force allegedly declared him wanted on February 20, 2023, alleging that he impersonated an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). Emeh subsequently fled to the Republic of Benin, citing fears for his safety. On March 3, 2023, he was arrested in a cross-border operation and extradited to Nigeria, where he was charged with fraud, money laundering, impersonation of a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and defamation.

Explaining the latest adjournment, Emeh’s counsel, Justus Ijeoma, said he was informed by the court registry upon arriving at the Federal High Court in Awka that only pre-election matters would be heard because they are time-sensitive. As a result, the case was adjourned to October 27, 2026.

“Therefore, we were constrained to take the adjournment off record, and we were given a date by the court for the hearing to continue, which is the 27th day of October, 2026,” he said.

He noted that there appear to be individuals around the court who are acting inappropriately towards ensuring that Nnamdi remains in custody indefinitely.

“But we remain optimistic that Nnamdi will regain his freedom,” he said. “We are not making a fresh application because the order admitting him to bail is still subsisting. That’s for us to perfect the bail, and he will regain his freedom.”

In his reaction, Nnamdi’s father, Prof. John Kanu Emeh said the continued detention of his son, who has been granted bail since 2023, has been devastating to both him and his wife.

“Nnamdi is our only child,” adding that the latest adjournment further speaks to the rot in the justice system. “The court would have asked us to come yesterday or even given us the next day since no other cases were heard except pre-election matters,” he said.

Repeated Court Adjournments

Court records show that Nnamdi’s trial has been marked by repeated adjournments and procedural delays since he was first arraigned at the Federal High Court, Awka, on 11 May 2023.

Although he was granted bail by late Justice F. O. Riman on 17 May 2023, his release did not materialise after the police filed an ex parte application on 16 May 2024 seeking to halt the execution of the release order. While the application was dismissed, the matter remained unresolved.

Following the transfer of Justice Shuaibu to Kano in 2024, the case started from the beginning before Justice Evelyn Anyadike on 15 November 2024. Proceedings were further complicated by reports that key documents, including the release order, were missing from the court file.

Since then, the matter has suffered a series of adjournments. After sitting on 24 January 2025, the case was adjourned to 19 March 2025, when the prosecution presented its first two witnesses. It was again adjourned to 17 June 2025, but the court attended only to political cases, pushing the matter to 23 September 2025.

On 23 September 2025, the prosecution called one additional witness before the case was adjourned to 9 December 2025. When the prosecution failed to produce any witness on that date, the court adjourned proceedings to 14 April 2026 and directed that all remaining prosecution witnesses be produced.

However, when the parties appeared on 14 April 2026, they were informed that the presiding judge was on sick leave, leading to another adjournment to 14 July 2026. On that date, the matter did not proceed after the court indicated that only pre-election cases would be heard. The case was subsequently adjourned to 27 October 2026.

Demand for justice

Emeh’s case and his continued detention have drawn international attention, particularly after reports in October 2025 that a weapon was smuggled into the prison with instructions to provoke a fight and target him.

Among organisations that have taken up the matter are Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) and Blueprint for Free Speech, an Australian non-profit charity promoting the right to freedom of expression and protection of whistleblowers.

Ahead of the case on Tuesday, PPLAAF, Blueprint for Free Speech and over 16 NGOs issued a joint statement demanding the release of Nnamdi and insisting that his case raises serious concerns regarding the rights to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.

“Today’s hearing must ensure the full protection of the presumption of innocence and other fair trial rights,” they said. “The continued detention of a whistleblower despite repeated court orders for his release raises profound concerns about the respect for the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Jimmy Kande, Executive Director of PPLAAF, said: “The continued detention of Nnamdi Emeh is not only inconsistent with the rule of law but also sends a dangerous message to anyone willing to expose wrongdoing in the public interest.”