Again, court adjourns El-Zakazky’s trial

A high court sitting in Kaduna State has, yet again, adjourned the ongoing trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat to May 25, 2021, for continuation of hearing on the case.

During the sitting on Wednesday, the prosecuting counsel Dari Bayero finally rested his case by presenting his last witness.

He also prayed the court to overrule the no-case submission by the defence counsel and to go on and convict the defendants as provided in the law.

The total number of witnesses called by the prosecution was 15.

Counsel to Elzakzaky Abubakar Marshal, who represented the lead counsel Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was expected to open his defence during the next adjourned date.

He, however, told reporters that he would be entering a no-case submission for the defendants, adding that there was no criminal case so far that had been established against the defendants by the Kaduna State government.

Elzakzaky and his wife are standing trial on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

Among the witnesses who testified against the IMN leader were two Army officers, a retired director of State Security Service(SSS), police officers and a medical doctor.

On Sept. 29, 2020, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.