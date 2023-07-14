Again, court rules against Emefiele’s arrest, detention

A High Court in Abuja has nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court, presided by Bello Kawu, ordered Emefiele’s release.

The judge described Emefiele’s arrest and detention as illegal.

Emefiele had filed a motion against his arrest and detention, with the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria as respondents.

His counsel, Peter Abang, asked the court to set aside, quash, invalidate and the arrest and detention of the suspended CBN governor for being illegal.

Delivering judgment, on Friday, July 14, the presiding judge, Kawu, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele violated the subsisting decision and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

He nullified the warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the DSS and other agencies for the arrest, detention and interrogation of the suspended CBN governor that are in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, and round-tripping levelled against him.

The court also granted an injunction restraining the security agencies, particularly the DSS, from interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking other steps against him.

The court also ordered asked the DSS to “forthwith release and unfetter Mr Emefiele from any arrest, detention, custody, interrogation with regard to allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping, threat to national security before or from any court in view of the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan”.

This judgement is coming barely 24 hours after another High Court in Abuja ordered the release of the suspended CBN governor.

The ICIR had reported that the FCT High Court ordered the DSS to file charges against Emefiele, or release him within one week.