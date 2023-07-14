29.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceJudiciary
Judiciary

Again, court rules against Emefiele’s arrest, detention

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
Godwin emefiele and dss
Godwin Emefiele

Related

A High Court in Abuja has nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court, presided by Bello Kawu, ordered Emefiele’s release.

The judge described Emefiele’s arrest and detention as illegal.

Emefiele had filed a motion against his arrest and detention, with the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria as respondents.

His counsel, Peter Abang, asked the court to set aside, quash, invalidate and the arrest and detention of the suspended CBN governor for being illegal.

Delivering judgment, on Friday, July 14, the presiding judge, Kawu, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele violated the subsisting decision and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

He nullified the warrant of arrest obtained or procured by the DSS and other agencies for the arrest, detention and interrogation of the suspended CBN governor that are in connection with the allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, and round-tripping levelled against him.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The court also granted an injunction restraining the security agencies, particularly the DSS, from interfering with Emefiele’s personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking other steps against him.

    The court also ordered asked the DSS to “forthwith release and unfetter Mr Emefiele from any arrest, detention, custody, interrogation with regard to allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent practices, money laundering, round tripping, threat to national security before or from any court in view of the subsisting judgment of Justice M. A. Hassan”.

    This judgement is coming barely 24 hours after another High Court in Abuja ordered the release of the suspended CBN governor.

    The ICIR had reported that the FCT High Court ordered the DSS to file charges against Emefiele, or release him within one week.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ in Lagos, Imo

    OPERATIVES OF THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted over 64, 863.5kg...
    Business and Economy

    Nigeria must embrace industrial revolution to bounce back economically — AfDB

    NIGERIA urgently needs to revolutionise its industrial sector to bounce back and regain its...
    Energy and Power

    DisCos insist on electricity tariff hike, apply for review of charges

    ELEVEN electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have applied for a review of their respective electricity...
    Judiciary

    Alleged fraud: Court dismisses EFCC’s suit against Okorocha

    A HIGH Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, July 14, dismissed...
    News

    FAAN redeploys Lagos airport manager over stolen runway light

    THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has redeployed the South-West regional...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Nigerian soldiers accused of destroying Ohafia communities in Abia

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ in Lagos, Imo

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.