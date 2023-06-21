25.1 C
Judiciary

DSS, OAGF ask court to reject Emefiele’s bail request

DSS takes Godwin Emefiele into custody after suspension as CBN governor. Source: Channels TV
The Department of State Services (DSS) and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) have defended the detention of the suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele.

Both parties warned against his release in separate counter-affidavits.

The DSS told the court on Tuesday, June 20, that Emefiele would flee if the court granted him bail.

Emefiele had approached the High Court, Abuja, challenging his detention by the DSS.

In his motion, he asked the court to enforce his right to liberty and freedom of movement, saying there was no basis for his continuous detention.

However, the DSS and OAGF insisted that the governor’s detention was lawful.

According to the DSS, Emefiele was being held pursuant to an order of a competent court.

It said the arrest was “upon reasonable suspicion of committing acts which constitute a criminal breach of trust, incitement to violence, criminal misappropriation of public funds, economic sabotage, economic crimes of national security dimension and undermining the security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The OAGF, supporting the DSS, described Emefiele as a flight risk.

The attorney-general also debunked the speculation that Emefiele was detained for terrorist-related crimes.

The OAGF maintained that Emefiele was not being victimised for his political involvement and the botched naira redesign policy.

“Issues of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities are not part of the grounds for the arrest and detention of the applicant.

“The respondents have not violated the applicant’s right to live in any way; his life is not in danger. The respondents did not subject the applicant to any judicial adjudication to warrant the allegation of denial of a fair hearing.

    “With the remand order issued by a court of competent jurisdiction, the said violation of the applicant’s right to freedom of movement does not arise,” the OGAF said.

    Justice Hamza Muazu has adjourned the case till July 13 for a ruling.

    The ICIR had reported how the President, Bola Tinubu, had ordered the suspension of Emefiele from the office of the CBN governor. The Federal government said the suspension was due to an ongoing investigation into the bank and the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector.

    Shortly after the suspension, the DSS confirmed the arrest of the suspended apex bank governor.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

